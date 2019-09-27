SUNNYSIDE – The Grizzlies (1-0 and 3-1) grinded out a victory over the West Valley Rams (0-1 and 1-3) 21-14 as both teams scored all their points in the first half while sophomore linebacker Raymond Ramirez made a quarterback sack at the on the final play of the game to preserve the win at Clem Senn Field on Friday night.
“We played well in the first quarter. Our offense and defense were terrible in the second half,” head coach John Lobbestael said. All the penalties and turnovers almost cost us the game tonight.”
SHS senior running back Arturo Fernandez led the ground attack which helped the Grizzlies keep the Rams off balance in the first two quarters, and in the final half, it chewed up the clock.
“Everyone had that mentality of just getting after it and fighting. It doesn’t matter what team we’re facing,” Fernandez Stated. My linemen, they go against bigger guys and they have heart. That’s what we play with a lot of heart.”
