Sunnyside hosts All-Star Classic

Athletes from all over the Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities came to the Sunnyside High School gym to play basketball at the 2022 SWX All-Star Classic for boys and girls.
Proceeds from the games were donated to The Lighthouse project which brings services to those in need.
Different teams from across every high school division sent their best players to join a 15-man roster. Teams were split up into a Yakima Valley-based roster and a Tri-Cities-based roster.
Players from the Sunnyside High School include Brent Maldonado for the boys and Paris Wilson and Benemi Sanchez for the girls.
Players from the Sunnyside Christian High School include Cole Wagenaar for the boys and Kelli Candanoza for the girls.
The girl’s game had each team going back and forth in points with Tri-Cities leading the way in the third quarter, leading by six points. Yakima then stepped up their defense and offense in the fourth quarter as they held Tri-cities to 10 points while scoring 22 themselves. The game ultimately ended with a score of 68 to 62 with the Yakima-based team winning the match.
The boy’s game had the crowd at the edge of their seats as both teams went head-to-head keeping up with each other in points throughout the match. The Tri-Cities boys’ team was looking to repeat their win from last year but were stopped in their tracks, losing the game to the Yakima-based team by two points with the ending score being 86 to 84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.