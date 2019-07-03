SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Monarchs baseball team made up of 13 to 15-year-old seventh, eighth and ninth grade students, defeated Prosser 10-1 at the Grizzly varsity field this past Monday evening.
“From the start of the summer season, we’re a lot better and have been playing pretty good,” Sunnyside High School Varsity Head Coach Pete Marquez stated. “We play everyone, and we’re trying to get better and learn how we do things at the high school level.”
Ruben Navarro pitched five strong innings and struck out 10, while allowing 1 earned run. Simon Johnston closed out the final inning with 2 strikeouts and pick-off throw at first. The Monarchs improved their overall record to 11-5-1.
“I’ve been coming to morning practices from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and working on my curve ball, fastball and breaking ball,” Navarro, an incoming sophomore, explained.
The Grizzly ball player has enjoyed playing and traveling with the team.
“The bus rides have been a lot of fun. We have a good vibe going and all that. We get to know each other better.”
Prosser punched across their first run in the top of the first. Sunnyside answered right back in their half of the inning as the team batted through the lineup and scored 5 runs. The Monarchs led 5-1 and never looked back.
Everyone on the Monarchs team gets the chance to play and gain on the field experience.
“So right now, everyone is enjoying themselves. We’re winning and they get to play,” Marquez described. “We’re trying to keep as many kids interested in playing as we build for the future. That’s our big goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.