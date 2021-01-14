SUNNYSIDE — For the past two months, Grizzly student athletes have been participating in volunteer sport season workouts with a determined purpose for being ready to compete when the referee blows the whistle and officially signals the start of the contest.
The spirited sounds of full contact football practice will soon be heard from Clem Senn Field as the fall sports season is planned to kickoff off on Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to Sunnyside High School Director of Student Life and Athletics Dave Martinez.
Because football requires 10 team practices prior to the start of the season while the rest of the fall sports – including volleyball, girls soccer, cross country, swimming and slow pitch – call for five practices, their practices will begin on Monday, Feb. 22.
“We met Thursday, (Jan. 7) after the WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) information came out and we felt like trying to depend on two different regions to be in Phase 2 at the same time was going to cause a constraint to a schedule and that’s why we and the Big 9 moved forward to remove those barriers which would provide our kids with the greatest opportunity to have a season,” Martinez stated.
Since Gov. Jay Inslee signed the “Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery” plan on Monday, Jan. 11 – with Sunnyside, West Valley, Eisenhower and Davis High Schools being located in the South Central region – administrators advocated for three seasons and decided to proceed with a sports team schedule comprised of those area schools, Martinez said.
Due to Eastmont, Wenatchee and Moses Lake High Schools being in the North Central region and in their efforts to increase the probability of having a limited sports season, those schools will not be included in the modified plan.
There were reports of some leagues stacking seasons and Martinez was adamant about not requiring multiple sport athletes to pick between the sports they are passionate about playing.
“Our kids have given up so much already and to force them into making a decision regarding a sport, we didn’t feel that was the right thing to do to our athletes at this time,” Martinez conveyed.
Sunnyside’s first competition week is scheduled to commence on Monday, March 1. Football will play a five-week season while the other fall sports teams take part in the 10-game season. The cross country meet schedule is being discussed this week as well as pool logistics for swimming, the athletics director explained.
“If we get to a point where we’re not progressing in the health phases, we won’t keep moving the start date along. We’ve tentatively set a decision date for Feb. 15,” Martinez reported.
Should the South Central region not be at Phase 2 by that time, the fall sports season would be vacated, he added. They would take a wait and see approach for the next upcoming sport season which hasn’t been decided by the WIAA.
The WIAA Executive Board amended its season schedule to move traditional fall sports to Season 1 on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The organization plans to review Seasons 2 and 3 during their upcoming Jan. 19 meeting.
The change comes after the recent Roadmap to Recovery plan was announced which outlined a new set of guidelines and metrics for the resumption of education-based athletics and activities in the state. Sports will maintain their previously assigned risk levels; however, the level of participation for each activity will vary in Phase 1 or Phase 2.
“The change in guidelines allow all traditional fall sports to be played in Phase 2 while we still do not have a clear pathway to the high risk indoor activities of basketball, competitive cheer and dance, and wrestling,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said in a media release response to state guidelines.
“With that in mind, moving fall sports to Season 1 will hopefully provide the most opportunities to participate.”
While the Executive Board will provide a uniform season schedule concluding in regional culminating events, it has granted each WIAA league or district around the state the ability to reschedule seasons to best fit their local communities.
WIAA staff will continue to work with the Department of Health to gain more clarity surrounding the guidelines that were issued on Jan. 5. They are expecting to receive additional details that were not included in the Governor’s announcement on Tuesday, particularly surrounding indoor sports and activities.
“As we continue to gather more information and evaluate the new metrics, the Board will be able to make better decisions about the remainder of the year,” Hoffman explained.
