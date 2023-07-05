 Skip to main content
Sunnyside Sharks come out on top

Sunnyside Sharks were able to pull ahead during their match against the Toppenish Tarpons, the Sharks were able to take the win during the swim meet at a score of 443-107.

 Kennia Perez

The Sunnyside Sharks had a major victory during their swim meet on Thursday, June 29. The Sharks were able to take the win against the Toppenish Tarpons with a 336 advantage at a score of 443 to 107.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

