Sunnyside Sharks come out on top

The Sunnyside Sharks had a major victory during their swim meet on Thursday, June 29. The Sharks were able to take the win against the Toppenish Tarpons with a 336 advantage at a score of 443 to 107.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
This was the first year that the Tarpons have competed against Sunnyside with Toppenish leaving the league for a few years.
Leading the Sharks to victory was Maya Tree, Tree competed in five individual events and saw improvement in two. She received 28 points throughout her events. She Received the most point for the Sharks as an individual competitor.
Out of the 443 points that the sharks were able to earn, 408 of the points came from individual results.
Swimmers who received points during their swim meet against Toppenish were Alo Ruiz with 24 points, Nadia Stroh with 24, Jaycek Soto with 22, Chris Villanueva with 22, Avery Bonzi with 18, Kaylia Maltos with 18, Oliver Patterson with 18, Sydnee Elerding with 16, Aj Hernandez with 16, Ava Newhouse with 16, Payton Soto with 16, Ethan Haringa with 14, Haeleigh Esqueda with 13, Miguel Campos with 12, Hendrik Haringa with 12, Mackenna Chambers with 10, Ty Gill with 10, Abram Villanueva with 10, Jewlz Cardenas with 8, Aurora Ormberg with 8, Emily Salgado with 8, J.J. Castilleja with 6, Liv Romero with 6, Bella Schilperoort with 6, Kevin Salgado with 5, Khloe Alvord with 4, Evan Baranowski with 4, Sienna Chambers with 4, Jess Gill with 4, Annjeanette Patterson with 4, Cheri Wood with 4, Zaiden Gonzalez with 3, Jack Pena with 3, Samantha Gonzalez with 2, Daniel Licona with 2, Elias Mejia with 2, Anayanci Michel with 2, Lana Tree with 2, Alysianna Aguirre with 1 and Nico Chavez with 1 point.
The Sharks will be facing the Othello Barracudas for their next meet on July 5 with their next home meet taking place on Thursday, July 6. The Sharks will be facing the Grandview Neptunes for their home Meet this week.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
