The Sunnyside Sharks Swim Team finished their season strong with a win against the Othello Barracudas. The Sharks won 594-94 during their final swim meet on Tuesday, July 25.
The Sharks defeated the Barracudas with a 500 point advantage.
524 points were received through individuals’ races with the remainder 70 points coming from relay races.
Receiving perfect scores Maya tree, Elijah Wise and Anderson Ian. These swimmers each scored 30 points for the Sharks, they each competed in five races with Tree seeing an improvement throughout her five races and setting personal records in her events.
Receiving points for the sharks in individuals’ races were Anderson, Tree and Wise with 30 points, Ava Pangle with 25, Sydnee Elerding with 24, Kaylia Maltos and Jaycek Soto with 22, Kaleb Campos with 20, Avery Bonzi, Miguel Campos and Alo Ruiz with 18, Payton Soto with 16, Nadia Stroh and Kennedy wise with 15, AJ Hernandez and Chris Villanueva with 14, Oliver Patterson with 13, Samuel Gonzalez and Ethan Haringa with 12, TylerAnn Curfman and Mack Romero with 10, Emmi Garcia, Ava Newhouse and Noah Wise with 9, Noah Tree and Joshua Wise with 8, Nico Chaves and Noah Martin with 6, Mackenna Chambers, CJ Garcia, Ty Gill, Samantha Gonzalez, and Zaiden Gonzalez with 5, Kael Campos, Jess Gill, Daniel Licona, Aurora Ormberg, Jaycene Ramos, Emily Salgado, Kevin Salgado, Lana Tree, Olivia Romero and Bella Schilperoot with 4, Ava Curfman and Haeleigh Esqueda with 3, Hendrik Haringa, Belen Licona, Elias Mejia, Alysianna Aguirre and Eric Alaniz with 2 and Even Baranowski, J.J. Castilleja, Josephine Ormberg, Annjeanette Patterson, Jack Pena, Woody Wood and Adrienne Alvarado with one point.
Over the Weekend the Sunnyside Sharks also had the opportunity in competing the 2023 regional swimming tournaments hosted by the Selah Dolphin, the Dolphins took home the win at the end of Sundays finals.
