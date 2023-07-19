Sunnyside Sharks left behind by Selah, Naches

The Sunnyside Sharks had a busy week with them competing in swim meets against the Selah Dolphins and the Naches Barracudas, the Sharks also competed in the swim regionals during the past week.
The Sunnyside Sharks were unable to get a win last week with them taking home two major losses against Naches and Selah; the Sharks lost to a score of 734 to 80 against the Dolphins and lost to a score of 681 to 120 against the Barracudas.
Payton Soto was the top scorer for the Sharks in their swim meet the Dolphins; Soto scored 20 points during her races, she took part in four events and saw improvement in three of them.
During the swim meet Naches Alo Ruiz and Chis Villanueva came out on top for the Sharks earning 18 points each, Ruiz competed in five events with Villanueva competing in 4.
The sharks were able to gain 118 points in individuals’ races with two points coming from relay races.
Individual swimmers receiving points against the Naches Barracudas during their Thursday swim meet were Ruiz and Villanueva with 18 points, Nadia Stroh with 12, Samuel Gonzalez with 10, Avery Bonzi and Soto with 8, Ian Anderson with 7, Sydnee Elerding, Ethan Haringa and Ava Pangle with 6, Evan Baranowski with 4, Kaylia Maltos and Maya Tree with 3, TylerAnn Curfman, Abram Villanueva and Asher Wise with 2, Jess Gill, Ty Gill, Aadan Michel, Kevin Salgado and Lana Tree with 1 point.
The Sunnyside Sharks will be facing the Toppenish Tarpons during their next swim meet, the meet will take place on Thursday, July 20.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
