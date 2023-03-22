The Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team is seeking business sponsorships for the 2023 swim season. Sponsorships will also assist with the Regional AAU Invitational Swim Meet held in Sunnyside on July 15-16.
Sponsorships range from $200 to $600 and include a 3-foot by 5-foot banner at home swim meets, business logo on team shirts, and recognition on the Sunnyside Sharks Facebook page.
