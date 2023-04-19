Sunnyside strikes out against Rams

Junior Alondra Ruiz slides into third base during the second game of their double hitter against West Valley, Ruiz had previously stolen base two and was safe in her attempt to steal base three. The Grizzlies lost their second game to a score of 8-3.

 Kennia Perez

The Sunnyside Grizzlies Softball team faced a tough battle against the West Valley Rams with the Rams pulling ahead to take home wins in both of their games during their double hitter on Thursday, April 13.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription