Sunnyside suffers loss to Eastmont

The Sunnyside High baseball team had a doubleheader game against the Eastmont Wildcats on Friday, April 29.
The game began with Sunnyside being down on their luck with a 3-0 start from Eastmont. Diego Arteaga was able to pick up a run for Sunnyside to put the score at 3-1.
The Wildcats were fortunate enough to make four more runs in the fifth inning and another before the game ended 8-1 with a Sunnyside loss.
The first game highlights saw Simon Johnston hit 1 for 3, Diego Arteaga hit 2 for 3, Trey Castro hit 1 for 3 with an RBI, Logan Rodriguez hit 2 for 3 and Jacob Martinez hit 1 for 3.
The second game was a closer match-up for Sunnyside. It started with the Grizzlies being down four runs but caught up making three runs themselves.
Although they were able to score points, it was not enough to beat the Wildcats.
The second game score ended 12-3 with Sunnyside falling to Eastmont.
Highlights from the second game saw Castro hit 2 for 3 at the plate, Arteaga hit 1 for 3, Rodriguez hit 2 for 3, and Martinez hit 2 for 3.
The Sunnyside High School baseball team will be facing off against the Moses Lake Chiefs for a doubleheader game on Larson Play Fields starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
