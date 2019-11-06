MOSES LAKE — Sunnyside High School senior swimmers Arizona Rodriguez and Gillian Moyer finished their Grizzlies’ aquatic career at the 2019 Girls District Meet held at the Moses Lake High School swimming pool.
“The girls had a good district meet considering how small our team was this year,” Head Coach Patrick Elerding said following the Saturday, Nov. 2 meet.
“Our most notable (district) swims were the 200-medley relay placing 4th. Rodriguez placed 9th in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 500 freestyle,” he continued.
Competing in the 200-relay squad were Moyer, Rodriguez, J’Naya Siller, and Jenell Gill with times of 2:23.81 in the preliminaries, improving their time to 2:21.88 in the finals.
Elerding said his seniors both swam all four years of high school and will be greatly missed.
“They worked hard and were excellent role models and leaders for the team,” Elerding stated.
Also competing at Districts were Amerie Stroh, Adelina Valencia, Yazlyn Hernandez and Eternity Yanez.
