Sunnyside takes a 3-0 loss against Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — The Sunnyside High School soccer team took their skills to an away game at the Wenatchee High School Panthers Apple Bowl on Friday, May 6.
Although Sunnyside lost 3-0, head coach David Guevara still holds the game in high regard, “The game against Wenatchee was a wonderful game for us,” as he explains that the Panthers gave the team an insight into what they need to work on. “It made us realize that we need to get stronger and not carry the ball as much and we need to have quicker touches.”
Guevara says they were able to hold their own in the game against Wenatchee, identifying when opportunities to make a goal presented themselves.
The one thing in their way was Wenatchee’s goalie, who Guevara says did a fabulous job in shutting the gate on them.
Taking the good with the bad is customary in sports, which is recognized by Guevara who says their team played as one and did well together but was not enough to best the Panther’s defense.
Sunnyside also had a game yesterday on Tuesday, May 10 against Moses Lake where the loser would go home, and the winner keeps their season alive. Scores were not available at the time of publishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.