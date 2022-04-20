Sunnyside tennis falls to Davis

The Sunnyside tennis boys and girls played against the Davis Pirates on a cold Thursday afternoon on Thursday, April 14 at the Sunnyside high tennis courts.
The boys were unable to win a game as they went 0-5. The girls were able to snag two wins out of the nine matches played to end up with a score of 2-7.
Head coach Hannah Pulido says the team is resilient in their matches. “They may not win every match as a program, but they make their opponent fight for every point.”
Pulido shows gratification as she says their players tried their best at the tennis game but were kept from practice the last two weeks because of weather complications and time off. “We just ended Spring Break with no practices and then couldn't practice last week because of the snow. I am proud of the team for getting out there and playing their best, but we have work to do this week to be ready to compete at our best.”
The number one girl doubles Stephanie Flores and Andrea Pineda triumphed in their match-winning and putting their overall record as a duo to 4-2, the best record in the program.
The Sunnyside tennis team faces off against Eastmont at the Sunnyside tennis courts at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.