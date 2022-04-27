The Sunnyside High School varsity tennis team played against the Eastmont High Wildcats on Thursday, April 21.
The boys’ singles and doubles team’s skills have been “improving” according to head coach Hannah Pulido, but they were not enough to take a game away from Eastmont.
Although they lost, they were close to taking a game away as the No. 3 singles for the boy’s tennis team went to three sets.
The girls were able to win two out of seven games against Eastmont with their persistence and determination according to Pulido who says they are, “Working hard during every game.”
The Sunnyside tennis team only has four matches before the postseason with their next match being against the Eisenhower Cadets in an away game on Thursday, April 28.
