YAKIMA — Sunnyside High School track and field teams triumphed in their shared pursuits to distinguish themselves with personal best efforts and accomplished performances during both days of competition in the Columbia Basin Big Nine South district meet that concluded at West Valley on Saturday.
“I’ve received so many compliments from opposing team coaches and volunteers about the quality of our athletes and their respectful character over the two-day district meet. We have an amazing squad of kids - I’m so grateful to be out here with them and I have the best coaching staff, who have done a phenomenal job in making this a great season,” SHS Track and Field Head Coach Dustin Crowe conveyed in an on the field interview before the boys 3200-meter race.
Grizzly team members have embraced this season’s spirit of athletics challenge from coaches to expand their skills for participating in multiple running, jumping and throwing events. The momentum of the program’s high-flying achievements this season carried into the district meet results, beginning Thursday, May 13 at Zaepfel Stadium.
SHS junior Myles Newhouse, who has been unable to run in any track events while rehabbing a mild hamstring strain for the past three weeks, was determined to run his favorite race, the boys 400-meter dash.
The number one 4A state runner in the event, Newhouse had been anxiously waiting all day to give it a go. He was apprehensive about the tender right hamstring and whether or not it would hold up after positioning the starting block in lane four about 20 minutes prior to the 7 p.m. start.
After enjoying a breakout season carrying the football, the combatively tough and deceptively fast running back was prepared to immediately step onto the track and make his mark in the 400m event.
Newhouse’s affinity for the longer sprint race began as a freshman. He initially signed up because there was no other Grizzly runner entered, but more importantly, so his mom would be able to clearly see her son distinguish himself at the only home meet of the season.
His hard charging, second place finish on that hot summer like day in mid-spring caught the attention of fellow athletes and coaches alike, who needed to hydrate after watching him compete.
“I love the 400 because afterwards I feel like I’m about to die,” Newhouse uttered while his body strained with each hard breath after winning the race and establishing a personal record of 49.85. “I love it because everyone else hates it. I like what people don’t.”
“Once you got through that first 25 to 30-meters and you looked smooth, I was like he’s fine,” SHS Track and Field Head Coach Dustin Crowe said to Newhouse while giving him a congratulatory embrace. “Good job, Myles. I’m super proud of you, excellent effort!”
Speed and toughness are the two traits Newhouse has focused his training on since the pandemic ended last year’s spring sports season, one week into track. “You need toughness wherever you go in life,” he voiced. His mental grit and ‘cannot lose approach’ to be number one, also inspires his aggressive and competitive drive.
“Once I break out of the box, all I see is red,” he described.
The question was asked, “is that anger?”
“Like everything, yeah anger. Losing last year’s season, it’s all still in my head, every race, football too. You’ve got to just take advantage of everything, man.”
SHS junior Erica Torres has embraced the shot put during her first season at Sunnyside. She’s refined the start of her spin to stay on top of her toes and generate more speed in the throwing circle for excelling in ‘putting’ the 4 kilogram (8.8 lb.) spherical ball at a greater distance.
Torres made changes in her technique throughout the season and enjoyed winning results in preparation for the district meet. Torres threw the shot put in the eighth and ninth grade all year round, except for her sophomore year in Mexico, she said.
“My main event is the discus, so I do the shot put to reinforce my technique on discus. The shot is a bit slower, but the techniques are very similar,” Torres explained, who set a PR of 35-feet, 10 inches on May 6.
She is having fun improving upon her distance by about four feet in the shot put from the start of the season but remains drawn to the speed and the adrenaline rush of competing in the discus.
“I love how fast it is (discus), how it feels and how I throw. I’ve always been a fan of the discus than the shot because it’s a lighter weight (1 kg or 2.2 lb.) and faster movement,” Torres excitedly conveyed.
In the girls shot put on Thursday, Torres won the event with a mark of 32-feet, seven and one-half inches and teammate Anna Frank finished fourth with 27-feet, two and one-half inches.
Frank earned second place in the girls javelin with a PR of 89-feet, one inch. Torres earned fifth place, sophomores Joceyln Herrera and Jenny Lopez finished sixth and seventh, while all establishing PRs in the contest.
Senior Reid Weaver won the boys 1,600m in 4:31.94 and set a PR.
Junior Kain Robledo won the boys long jump at 18-feet, seven and three-quarter inches and senior Benjamin Oswalt third at 17-feet, eight inches.
Junior Alaina Morgan earned first place and a PR in the girls 100m hurdles at 17.59.
In the girls long jump, Morgan placed second with a mark of 15-feet, one inch. Junior Paris Wilson earned fourth place and sophomore Kati Escorcia fifth with 14-feet, one inch and 13-feet, nine and three-quarter inches.
Escorcia and sophomore Alexxus Ramos ran PRs in the girls 100-meter dash and finished second and third in 13.70 and 13.76.
Senior Reece Davis set a PR 11.58 in the boys 100m and took third place. In the discus, Davis finished fourth with a PR throw of 104-feet, six inches and junior Jesse Gonzalez earned fifth with a PR of 104-feet, two inches.
Junior Mason LaPierre earned sixth place in the boys high jump with a PR of five-feet, four inches.
