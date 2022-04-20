The Sunnyside track and field program participated in two different track meets last week; the Crowe Classic on Wednesday, April 13, and the Pasco invite on Saturday, April 16.
The Crowe Classic saw each team from the Big-9 participate at the meet with over 500 athletes participating in their respective events.
“The meet was cold and windy, but we still had some great performances,” said head coach Jeffrey White.
Field events for the Crowe classic had multiple top-six performances including Keanu Bodine taking sixth in the Discus with 102 inches, Elija Esqueda making sixth in the High Jump with 4 feet 10 inches, and Rylee Gonzalez being fifth for Javelin with 112 inches for the boys. For the girls, Kati Escorcia was second in the long jump with 14 inches while senior captain Anna Frank took fourth in the shot put with a season record of 27 inches and first in the Javelin with 83.1 inches.
At the Pasco meet, the weather was no problem for the Sunnyside athletes according to coach White, as wind and snow pelted them from above.
Multiple Athletes were able to place in the top 20 all-time lists for their respective events. Jason Jalifi had a personal record (PR) broken in the 1600-meter run where he ran a 4:56 minute time. Rick Bishop also had a PR in the 300-meter hurdles where he ran the event in 43.47 seconds. Jessica Marin ran the 800-meter in 2:41 minute time netting a PR. Alaina Morgan ran the 100-meter hurdles for a personal record of 17.51 seconds.
All athletes who participated did a “Great job,” according to White at Saturday’s meet.
