Sunnyside track and field off to state

YAKIMA — The Sunnyside Track and Field team is one step closer to the finish line as district tournaments come to a close, Sunnyside Grizzlies competed in the district championships on Saturday, May 20.
“What a weekend! As a coaching staff we have been blessed to work with a large group of dedicated kids this year and it was a pleasure to see that work paid off with a great district championship,” Coach Jeffery White said.
The Grizzlies had multiple athletes competing in the field events during districts with 10 athletes competing in the shot put, discus and javelin.
“While our throwers did not have any state qualifiers, Coach Fleck’s crew was deep in qualifying many throwers to the district championship,” said White “Seniors Thomas Rodriguez, Calvin Naught, Lou (Maria) Perea, Ruby Castillo, and Jenny Lopez have left an impact on our team larger than any shot put crater and will be greatly missed next year.”
In the jump program though, no athlete qualified they were able to come close with Freshman Alex Lopez placing third in the long jump, Aidan Cazares having a career best in his triple jump and finishing in fourth and Sophomore Laura Gonzalez initially tying for second but later being knocked down to third after a jump off.
In the hurdles Ricky Bishop was able to beat his competition in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300m Hurdles, he was able to run the 110m in under 15 seconds placing first in the All-Time team list. Bishop also wet a personal record in the 300m with a time of 40.43.
The Grizzlies will have five athletes competing in the state tournament later this week, they will be competing in seven different events.
“I am so proud of everything our athletes have done this year. They continue to raise the bar both in terms of performance and sportsmanship. It’s a challenge every year to reproduce or surpass the success of the previous year and these kids did it. With the kids we have coming back for next year and the incredible staff that will be working with them, I have faith that we will continue moving up and helping them reach their goals,” said Coach White.
Qualifying for sate are Isai Carrera in the 200m and 400m, Maximiliano Garcia-Pinon in the 800m, Andrew Garcia in the 3200m, Bishop in the 110m Hurdles and 300m Hurdles and team A of the 4x100 relay composed of Bishop, Garcia-Pinon, Mason Strieck and Isai Carrera.
The State tournament will run through Thursday, May 25 to Saturday, May 27.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
