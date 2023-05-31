Sunnyside track and field place in state

TACOMA — Sunnyside High School track and field athletes traveled to the Mount Tahoma stadium last week and competed in the WIAA State Track Championships.
Eight athletes competed in the championships with Senior Isai Carrera placing in third for the 400 meter dash.
“Sunnyside Track is grateful for having the amazing seniors, Ricky Bishop, Max Garcia, Ralph Guerrero, and Isai Carrera compete for the Grizzlies,” Coach Jeffery White said. “They will be greatly missed. With great, talented athletes like Andrew Garcia, Mason Strieck, Elijah Cisneros, and Alex Lopez returning for the boys and Laura Gonzalez, Natalie De Boer, Grayce Morris, and Genesis Carillo competing for the girls next year.”
During the championship athletes competed in the 800m, 3200m,200m, 400m, 110m and 300m hurdles, and the 4x400m relay.
Senior Max Garcia competed in the 800m preliminaries on Friday, June 26. At the start of the race, he was ranked thirteenth out of sixteen. At the 400m mark Garcia was at the tail end of the heat with him pushing himself during the last 120m to pass three racers. Garcia finished fifth in his heat and eleventh overall for his race, he had a time of 1:59.99 and was two seconds off for a qualifying finish.
Sophomore Andrew Garcia competed in the 3200m final on Saturday, during the start of the race all racers stuck close together with him remaining in the middle. After three laps the racers quickened their pace with Garcia taking advantage and moving ahead when the pace slowed down. Andrew finished in tenth by the end of the race with a time of 9:42.21, the fourth fastest time for Sunnyside High School.
Competing in the hurdles was senior Ricky Bishop. He had a false start in the 110m with him struggling in the 300m due to an injury. His injury caused him to slow down during the final stretch with racers pulling ahead of him, Bishop placed ninth in the 300m Hurdles.
Senior Carrera was another Sunnyside athlete that competed in two races, Carrera competed in the 200m and the 400m. Carrera placed nineteenth in the 200m and third in the 400m. “Isai ran calmly, chasing down several competitors over the final home stretch,” Coach White said. Carrera finished the 400m with a time of 50.15.
Due to Bishops earlier injury the 4x400m relay saw a few changes in the team with Ralphie Guerrero being brought in for the race. The team was composed of Garcia, Strieck, Carrera and Guerrero. The team fluctuated in their position throughout the race, the team finished in seventh.
“Sunnyside hopes to bring an even larger contingent to the 2024 championship” Coach White said.
