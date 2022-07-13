RICHLAND — Jason Jalifi, a recent graduate from Sunnyside High School and Xavier Castilleja, an upcoming eighth grade student at Harrison Middle School have qualified for the USA Track & Field (USATF) Junior Olympic National competition.
Jalifi and Castilleja competed in the USATF reginal competition that took place in Richland from July 7-10. Both athletes placed within the top 16 in their respective races giving them a chance to compete in the national competition later this month.
Jalifi competed in the Men’s 2k steeplechase and finished in second with a time of 7:19.13 which was a decrease from his heat 1 race by 17.18 seconds.
Castilleja who is a previous winner at the Inland Empire Junior Olympics placed second in the Boys 800 with a time of 2:11.28 and set a personal record in the Boys 1500 with a time of 4:37:65 and finished in fifth.
The USATF national competition will take place at the Hornet Stadium in Sacramento California from July 25-30. This competition will give athletes a chance to compete against the best in the nation.
