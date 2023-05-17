Sunnyside track & field off to district tournament

YAKIMA — The Sunnyside Grizzlies competed in the CBBN Intercity Championships on Friday, May 12 with athletes setting 33 personal records.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One year, Yakima & Benton County
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, Yakima & Benton County
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One year, out of county
|$62.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, out of county
|$45.00
|for 180 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|Six months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|Three months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|One month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
YAKIMA — The Sunnyside Grizzlies competed in the CBBN Intercity Championships on Friday, May 12 with athletes setting 33 personal records.
“This was a tune-up for the district meet for some, a last chance qualifier for others, and a final meet of the season for the rest,” Coach Jeffery White said. “Once again, our Sunnyside athletes had a great meet.”
During the meet Sunnyside saw three third place results coming from Victor Alvarez in the 200 meter, Max Garcia in the 400m, and Andrew Garcia in the 1600m.
Earning victories were Isai Carrera and Ricky Bishop in the 200m and the 300m hurdles respectively.
For the team relay athletes Garcia, Bishop, Mason Strieck and Carrera took first in the 4x400m winning a close race against Moses Lake.
“We’ve had a great season already and we are so proud of everything that has been accomplished,” said Coach White.
A few highlights for the season are Mason Strieck setting a freshman record for the 200m and Alex Lopez setting records in the Long Jump and Triple Jump. For sophomores David Jimenez set a record for the Shot Put, Natalie De Boer set a record for the 3200m and Andrew Garcia set records for the 1600m and 3200m. For Seniors Isai Carrera set records in the 100m and 200m with Max Garcia setting a record for the 800m.
The district tournament will take place from May 18-19 at the Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.