MOSES LAKE – The Grizzlies will be playing in a Big 9, three-way tie breaker game with Eastmont and Wenatchee following their road conference 56-0 victory over Moses Lake Thursday, Nov. 7 at Lions Field.
Sunnyside (5-1 Big 9 and 7-3 overall) wrapped up their successful gridiron season by finishing tied for first place in league and is now scheduled to play Eastmont on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m., Lions Field. The winner will face Wenatchee for the conference championship.
Eastmont (5-1, 9-1) handed Wenatchee (5-1, 7-3) their first conference loss of the season 28-24 Thursday evening at home to force the tie breaker game.
The Grizzlies won 29-28 at home over the Wildcats on Oct. 18 and then lost to Panthers on the road 28-0 the following week.
“We have to go for the conference championship. It’s a good opportunity. Wenatchee whipped us a couple of weeks ago and so this is kind of cool in that sense,” head coach John Lobbestael stated. “I love this group. The seniors are good guys. They’re goofy but they lock it down when we need to.”
Senior wide receiver Mike Rivera hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Logan Rodriguez on the opening drive in 1:46 of the first quarter. The extra point was good, and the Grizzlies led 7-0.
On their second offensive series, Rivera hooked up with Rodriquez again. This time it was on a quick seven-yard slant which the speedster was able to turn up field for 63 yards. Following the successful point after touchdown, Sunnyside was out in front 14-0.
“We’ve got to reset and get ready for Saturday. Bring the heat and take the championship,” Rivera exclaimed. “It’s definitely a blessing. Whatever the outcome, we’re still going to be ready and battle to the end.”
SHS senior running back Arturo Fernandez caught a swing pass out of the backfield and rambled 42 yards for the score with 3:21 remaining in the quarter. The PAT split the uprights and the Grizzlies were up 21-0.
The defense was on their game as they outplayed the Chiefs from the initial snap of the ball until the final whistle, securing the shutout.
Senior Favian Oseguera recovered Moses Lake sophomore quarterback Zach Reyer’s fumble in the end zone with 9:56 left in the second quarter. Another extra point was tacked on and the score was 28-0
Sunnyside added 14 more points by and were ahead 42-0 at halftime as everyone kept an eye on the Wenatchee and Eastmont score.
“I have a lot of faith in our team. . .We’ll be ready,” Rodriguez acknowledged.
When he was asked if they were now planning to take home a conference championship trophy, the signal caller added, “yeah. It’s going to feel good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.