GRANDVIEW— The city Parks and Recreation Department is offering pre-registration for swim lessons on from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, May 18 and May 25 at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
Registration will resume at 1 p.m. opening day, Friday, June 14 at the Municipal Swimming Pool. The program fee is $20 per session ($25 for non-city residents). Each session runs for two weeks (Monday through Thursday-30 minutes each). Swim lesson sessions begin Monday, June 17 as follows:
Session 1: June 17-27; Session 2: July 1-11; (No class on July 4; make up on July 5); Session 3: July 15-25; Session 4: July 29-August 8.
Contact Parks and Recreation Department at 882-9219 for class times.
