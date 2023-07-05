Swimming lessons throughout the lower valley

The Summer season has officially started and cities throughout the Lower Valley have opened their pools up for the summer, with these openings come the start of swim lessons.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sunnyside, Toppenish and Grandview currently offer swim lesson to children interested in learning to swim.
The first sessions for these swim lessons have already started for the season but the following sessions are scheduled for early July.
Session two for Sunnyside starts on Monday, July 3.
These sessions run from Monday to Thursday over the course of two weeks. Each session is $26.25 for Sunnyside residents with the cost going up to $32.81 for non-residents.
Over the course of these sessions’ participants will get the chance to familiarize themselves with the aquatic environment, learn basic swimming skills and gain confidence while improving their swimming strokes.
Each lesson in these sessions is 30 minutes and run from either 9:30-10 a.m. or from 10:15-10:45 a.m.
The second session for Toppenish is set to start on July 10 and run through July 21, registration for session two will take place on July 6 and 7. Those interested can head to Toppenish City Hall to register their children.
Swimming lessons will cost $30 for residents and $37.50 for non-residents.
Grandview will start the second session of their 2023 swimming lessons on Monday, July 3 and will run through July 13. Lessons will cost $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents.
Each city is hosting multiple swim lessons; Sunnyside and Grandview will be hosting three more lessons this year which will take place in between July and August, Toppenish will have two final sessions between July and August.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
