Taking It to the net

Pictured are those who participated in the recent season of Club Sunnyside Volleyball. Among them is a group of competitors who recently qualified for nationals.
Online Poll
Do you want retail marijuana stores in Sunnyside?
UPDATE: Sunnyside’s City Council is rescheduling consideration of the proposed ordinance to modify the current zoning prohibiting the retail sale of marijuana. City staff are currently reviewing future calendars with the council to re-schedule this matter. NOTE: This poll is used for community involvement only. Results will not be used in City Council's decision.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
Latest News
- You can hear from Drew Brees in person — but tickets almost sold out for The Advocate's Star of Stars
- No. 24 Missouri baseball faces suspect Florida pitching staff in final series
- Alabama governor signs controversial abortion ban bill into law
- LSU and Texas meeting in primetime on ABC
- LSU to close the season against Auburn
- Saints' versatile 7th round draft pick Kaden Elliss following NFL footsteps of his father
- Bears' Champ Kelly reportedly on New York Jets GM radar as possible Maccagnan replacement
- Felon’s new sentence almost mirrors original
Follow us online!
Upcoming Events
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.