YAKIMA — To reduce the risk of wildfires, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will again restrict target shooting on the 105,000-acre Wenas Wildlife Area near Yakima and Ellensburg.
The restriction, which took effect June 5, limits target shooting to the hours between sunrise and 10 a.m. through Sept. 30.
Public notice of the limited hours will be posted at all entry points and at other target shooting sites.
Target shooting has caused numerous wildfires in the area, damaging wildlife habitat and neighboring private land, and creating public safety concerns.
State land managers ask that all visitors to the wildlife area take precautions to avoid igniting a wildfire.
Information about local fire danger is available at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.