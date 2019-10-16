GRANDVIEW — The Wildcats (3-0, 5-1) continue their league winning streak with a 37-19 win against the Greyhounds (0-2, 0-6) in their 2A CWAC South league game on Friday, Oct. 11 at Rich Leenhouts Stadium.
Grandview’s offense made a few adjustments at halftime and were able to get back on track with putting up points on the scoreboard.
“We isolated a couple guys and created some mismatches that we saw on film and a few of those plays we did, we ended up making some big plays on it,” Grandview head coach Darren Mezger explained.
Both teams scored a touchdown in the first quarter. Toppenish pulled away in the second to make the score 20-7 at halftime.
The Wildcats are no strangers to high offensive power. They have averaged 40 points in their last five games.
Each team added a touchdown in the final quarter to finish the scoring.
Grandview had been focused on picking up blitz reads, attacking zones, defensively working on pass drops.
Toppenish head coach Jason Smith commented, “They did some things we weren’t ready to adjust to.”
Smith said that his team is focusing on playing their best brand of football, “doing things the right way.”
“It’s been an evolving thing with the new coaching staff, figuring out how to get things rolling. We are getting more physical with attention to detail, trying to do the plays correctly each time,” Smith expressed.
Toppenish will host Prosser, both teams remain undefeated, on Friday Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
Grandview will face off at Wapato (0-2,1-5) Friday Oct. 18th at 7 p.m.
