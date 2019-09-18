TOPPENISH — The Toppenish Wildcats make quick work of Kiona-Benton Bears in a non-conference 36-8 victory at Bob Winters Field.
“We stuck with our game plan, stood our offensive and our defense stepped up and did the right thing as well,” head coach Jason Smith exclaimed.
The wildcats ran in their first two touchdowns with 9:37 and again at 7:21 in the first quarter from senior running back Jesus Jimenez.
With 2:43 remaining, senior Manuel Felan scored on an 80-yard TD reception.
Jason Grant scored on a 35-yard punt return with 11:12 remaining in the second quarter and increased their lead 28-0.
In the third quarter following a 15-yard penalty, the wildcats defense recorded a 2-point safety, with 6:10 remaining to extend the lead 30-0.
In the fourth Jason Grant scored on a pass play with 9:51 left. Following a 2-point conversion, Wildcats went up 36-0.
Kiona Benton’s Jordan Fisk scored with 6:57 remaining. The bears completed a 2-point conversion to make the score 36-8.
The Wildcats had 165 rushing yards. Senior Isaac Perez completed 11 of 12 passes and threw three touchdowns. He had 213 total passing yards with no interceptions.
Senior Manuel Felan, nicknamed “Peanut,” had 140 receiving yards. “I felt the d-ball was working good for me, just getting open with the quarterback scrambling, just making plays for us,” he said.
The senior spoke about the importance of reading the other team to gain the upper hand, “I kind of knew where they were going. . .”
Coach Smith was pleased with his team’s effort, he expects his team to, “Play at a high level all the time, regardless of the opponent.”
The Wildcats will play their next 2A CWAC conference (0-0 and 1-1) game against East Valley (Yakima) at home Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.