TOPPENISH — The Toppenish Wildcat’s soccer team participated in the state 1A tournament from May 17 through 28 where teams will play for their season and the title of the best soccer team in Washington.
Toppenish, who is coached by Uriel Gonzalez, went into the tournament with a first-round bye because of their No. 1 seed placement in their division.
Their first match started on May 20, when they would face the No. 16 seed, the Kings High School Knights.
The Wildcats were able to slay the Knights in a 3-0 blowout fashion with Toppenish putting up three goals while defending themselves against the Knights, not letting them make a single goal.
The next day, May 21, saw Toppenish go against the No. 9 seed, the Highland Scots. The winner of the game would go on to the semi-finals held on May 27.
Highland would be looking to redeem themselves as both teams have previously met before on May 12 when Toppenish won 6-0.
The game ended up going the way of the Highland in a 2-0 loss for the Toppenish Wildcats in an underdog comeback for the Scots.
This ends Toppenish’s season as they held an overall score of 18 wins, two losses, and two ties.
