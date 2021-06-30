Toppenish to host 86th annual rodeo

TOPPENISH — The Toppenish Rodeo and Livestock Association Board of Directors announced the 86th annual Toppenish Rodeo set for July 2 and 3, 2021.
“Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the top cowboys and cowgirls in the nation compete,” said Randy Cobb, President, Toppenish Rodeo. “In celebration of our 86th anniversary, the Toppenish Rodeo promises to be bigger and better than ever and any gift certificates that were purchased or donated will be honored this year!” Postponed this year will be the Kenny Winterholler Memorial Wild Cow Milking Event.
The 86th annual Toppenish Rodeo will take place at the Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 600 S. Division Street in Toppenish. The action-packed rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. each night, presented by The Toppenish Livestock Commission.
“The health and safety of our attendees, athletes, and volunteers is our number one priority. We will continue to work with our local health officials to follow any required health and safety guidelines,” said Rodeo President, Cobbs.
Tickets are available at www.toppenishrodeo.com. No in-person ticket sales will be available.
