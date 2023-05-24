Toppenish Wildcats win back-to-back league titles

TOPPENISH — The Toppenish Wildcats had a great tennis season with the girls securing a league win for the second year and the boys finishing the season undefeated.
Toppenish athletes Robert Bjur and Jaden Diaz will be representing Toppenish in doubles for the boy division with athletes Karen Romero and Paola Parbol competing in the doubles for the girl’s division.
Multiple Toppenish athletes took home wins during the SCAC West League district championships with Alyssa Gonzalez, Karen Romero, Paola Parbol, Johan Ojeda, Robert Bjur and Jaden Diaz taking first place for their respective event.
Placing in the district championships for the girls were Alyssa Gonzalez who placed first in singles, Magali Mendoza placing second in singles, Romero and Parbol placing first in doubles, Norma Gomez and Jessica Wesley placing second in doubles and Jeanette Torres and Joanna Jimenez placing third.
Placing for the boys were Johan Ojeda placing first in singles, Isaiah Pacheco placing second in singles, Bjur and Diaz placing first in doubles, Diego Castro and Miguel Martinez placing second and Kyu Hurley and Jose Arcila placing third.
Opening rounds for the tennis State tournament will take place on Friday, May 26 at the Yakima Tennis Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.