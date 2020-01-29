SUNNYSIDE — “We’re able to put girls out there and they’re able to do their part. We had a couple of losses we didn’t expect but that kind of goes with the season and the territory,” coach Dave Mendoza conveyed after the girls’ varsity team won 48-21 over Wenatchee to bring home the Big 9 Conference Championship on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Winning the league title is a deep-rooted tradition in Sunnyside, coach said. Having two prominent wrestling programs competing for first place and post season accolades is the culture. “It’s nice there’s that passion from the community and the school in supporting wrestling,” Mendoza expressed.
He plans to give the team time to rest and heal up while keeping their timing sharp. Coach explained there are a few girls he had to completely shut down until the post season.
Lourdes Torres has been slowed by injury throughout the season. The senior is making her way back into top form as she stepped up from her 170 pound weight to wrestle at 190 against Wenatchee and bring home the championship.
“It just feels amazing to give back to the team that has already given me so much,” Torres acknowledged. “Coming back from injury, they didn’t want to risk anything, but it was for the title and I’m here for the team.”
The team leader said she feels the squad needs to push through and win titles at district, regional and state to accomplish all their shared goals together. She’s confident in the teams’ abilities and support for one another which will push them over the top.
“A good team captain is going to lead from the back and help support instead of leading from the front. So, I feel like that’s helped me improve a lot as a person, being responsible and having all these girls here that depend on me and me depend on them,” Torres firmly stated.
District 6 Girls Wrestling Championships will start on Friday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m., at Wenatchee High School main gym.
