YAKIMA — The Sunnyside High School track and field team participated in the Columbia Basin Big 9 4A, District 6 State Qualifier held in East Wenatchee on May 19 and Yakima on May 21.
The two-day event saw every team from the big nine league participate for a chance to have their athletes go to state.
Results for the boys who participated on day one saw Myles Newhouse take first in the 400-meter run with a time of 50.85 seconds, Rick Bishop take third in the 110m hurdles with a PR (personal record) of 15.79 seconds, and Kain Robledo taking second in the long jump with a PR distance of 20 feet and 2 ½ inches.
Results for the girls on day one saw Kati Escorcia take third in the 100-meter dash with a PR of 13.07 seconds, Alaina Morgan taking second in the Long Jump with 15 feet and 8.25 inches, and Anna Frank taking fourth in Javelin with 88 feet and 4 inches.
The second day started with Isai Carrera running the 200-meter and taking second with a time of 23.20 seconds, Bishop taking second in the 300-meter hurdles with a PR of 41.32 seconds, and the boys 4 by 400-meter relay made up of Maximiliano Garcia-Pinon, Dakotah Lewis, Bishop, and Newhouse taking first with a PR and time of 3 minutes and 25 seconds.
The girls saw Morgan run a 47.78 in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.78 and Escorcia take fourth in the 200-meters.
Those who qualified for state will be heading down to the Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma on May 26, 27, and 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.