Track and field senior profile: Reece Davis

His courage to try is matched by the desire to compete.
Senior Reece Davis discovered the sporting events of track and field empowered an athletic drive to challenge himself for winning the moment and being his best.
“I just work hard to compete in everything. I want to win,” Davis stated after he finished third in the boys 200 meters with a 23.69 time during the second day of the CBBN South district meet at West Valley on May 15.
The question, what makes track and field so much fun for him, was asked.
“I’ve just never had a sport like this, you know. It tests your strength; tests your will power and just like in the 200 it’s like, who wants it more, you know. I was tired as hell – I was seeing black spots but you’ve got to just keep going.”
Later in the afternoon, he competed in the shot put and place fourth with a mark of 37-feet, eight and three-quarter inches.
“I finally grew and started working out – I just wanted to compete and give it my all,” Davis revealed. I’m pretty proud of what I’ve accomplished, hard work is all it is. I feel like an athlete.”
On the first day of the district meet at Zaepfel Stadium, Wednesday, Davis earned third place in the boys 100-meter race at 11.58 and fourth in discus with a throw of 104-feet, six inches.
“He could be a decathlete, really easy. I wish I had some more time with Reece because he’s such a fun kid to be around and found a decent level of success in everything he’s tried.” Sunnyside High School Track and Field Coach Dustin Crowe expressed.”
