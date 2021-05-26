Track and field senior profile: Reid Weaver

Refining his long-distance running stride and finding the self-discipline to train on his own, senior Reid Weaver ran with the goal to leave behind a legacy of noteworthy achievement that inspires others to overcome uncertainty and finish with confidence.
“It’s a good way to end the season. I had a lot of really good races and quality competition. I think just the way I finished today, which kind of represented my season well because it was all of the hard work I put in – like myself being up there at the front, it was all just up to me and my training over the past few months. And I think it paid off pretty well,” Weaver communicated as he paced his breathing after winning the boys 3,200-meters during the second day of the CBBN South district meet at West Valley on May 15.
He dominated his last race as a Grizzly with a personal record of 9:54.01. Weaver also set a PR of 4:31.94 in winning the 1,600-meters at Zaepfel Stadium, May 13.
Having won the CBBN South district cross country championship 5K race with a course PR of 16:24.78 at Franklin Park on April 1, Weaver has been running out front ever since.
The following week, Weaver was practicing with his track and field teammates and assisting them in preparation for the season’s upcoming meet against Eisenhower on April 10. He has not slowed down and continues to kick strong through the finish in helping the school to build on the momentum of its running program.
His future plans include attending Brigham Young University and is hopeful about making a positive impression with track team members and coaches, he said. “To show up and get my name out there.”
