WAPATO — Renegade Raceway at 1395 N. Track Road is gearing up for its next event.
New concrete was recently poured, and officials said the Wednesday, July 24, test and tune scheduled was postponed to provide adequate cure time.
The hope is the raceway will be ready for its Hot Rod Drags on Aug. 2.
Gates are open at 6 p.m. with racing to start at 7 p.m., featuring Street Legal Drags No. 5, Hot Rod Drags, Gassers, Grudge Racing, Show & Shine and a parade of vehicles for the crowd to admire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.