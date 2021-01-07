Tri-City Rush football to conduct player tryouts

TRI-CITIES — The Tri-City Rush Professional Indoor Football organization will hold its first round of tryouts on Sunday, January 10, at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick, 2901 Southridge Blvd., from 12 to 3 p.m.
Pre-registration is advised and can be completed online until Friday, Jan. 9, at https://www.tricityrush.com/tryouts.
The cost is $70 and each participant will receive a Tri-City Rush t-shirt with their tryout number on it.
Athletes may also register in person at the multi-use field located near the 9/11 Memorial. General Manager Mathew Cooley recommends participants to show up around an hour prior to the tryout to stretch, sign in, and regardless of weather conditions, be ready “to get after it” and on the field shortly after the Sunday noontime start.
“I am excited to see what everyone can do,” Head Coach Brandon Tate said. “We have athletes traveling in and high-profile athletes locally that are going to get their chance to show why they deserve a spot on our limited training camp roster.”
Athletes are expected to bring football cleats and basketball style running shoes along with a COVID‑19 compliant mask.
“We will have masks and hand sanitizer available for our participants and staff. We’ll also be checking temperatures and following COVID-19 health protocols to help ensure everyone’s safety,” Cooley indicated.
Tryouts will be conducted outside in a combine format. Drills will include the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, broad jump, and L drill. Athletes will also perform in individual position workouts, group position and team exercises.
Former Sunnyside High School and professional indoor football player Adam Peters will be there competing to earn his place on the team when the season commences in May. He was recently signed by the Tri-City Rush to lead their offensive line in December, according to Cooley.
“I have a fresh opportunity to help build a winning organization for the Tri-Cities,” Peters explained. The 2011 Grizzly graduate has been committed about playing the sport of football which he loves for the past nine years, he added.
“You make relationships with people. It’s like a brotherhood with the players on your team and you kind of make them as your family.”
Peters works for Columbia River Steel Construction in Grandview when he’s not on the football field. The veteran center will be one of 40 players invited to training camp scheduled for April. From there, the Rush will cut their way down to the 25 best players to make the final roster.
“Everyone’s dream is to get paid to play football and on January 10, somebody is taking their dream a step further,” coach Tate described.
For additional information, athletes can contact coach Tate directly at 509-386-9315 or the team at https://www.info@tricityrush.com.
