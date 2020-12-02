SUNNYSIDE — Tyler Weber, The Dalles, Ore., is the winner of week 11 of the annual Football Forecast. Weber scored eight points, missing only two games – the Los Angeles Rams v. San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders v. Atlanta Falcons. Weber will receive the $50 cash prize.
In second place is Jason Sharpe, Kenmore, Wash., also scoring eight points. Ultimately the tie breaker score put Sharpe in second place behind Weber. Sharpe missed the Arizona Cardinals v. New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders v. Atlanta Falcons games. Sharpe will receive a three month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
In third place is David Ramos, Grandview, scoring eight out of 10 points, with the furthest tie breaker score. In fourth place is Samuel Ramos, Grandview, with seven points
