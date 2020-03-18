Week of March 10, 2020
Sunny Valley Mixed Winter
Team Leader: Valley Girls, 8-0.
High Series Men: Dylan Clampitt, 622 (261); Ricky Flett, 593 (213); Juan Pacheco, 566 (212).
High Series Women: Ellen Kastl, 430; Valerie Yarnell, 419; Mona Bussert, 413.
High Average Men: Ricky Flett, 178.
High Average Women: Ellen Curtiss, 165.
Super Bowl
Team Leader: One Board Off 75-25.
High Series Men: Cody Huth, 698 (279) (207) (212); Rob Colley, 657 (212) (244); Deland Olney, 655 (222) (243).
High Series Women: Stephanie Luke, 721 (217) (290) (214); Juanita Schlieve, 490; Sue Rice, 486.
High Average Men: Rob Rice, 213.
High Average Women: Stephanie Luke, 184.
Coffee Trio
Team Leader: Hail Mary, 31-5.
High Series Women: Ruthie Lynch, 526; Sharon Schinkelsho, 516 (200); Sue Rice, 513.
High Average Women: Susan Rice, 163.
Commercial Winter
Team Leader: Al’s Crew, 48-27.
High Series Men: Brett Kunert, 701 (248) (279); Charles Jacobs, 618 (218) (225); Mike Cerna, 598 (244).
High Series Men: Brad Morrow, 213.
Valley Lanes Jr.’s Winter
Team Leader: High C’s, 8-0.
High Series Boys: Pedro Canales, 435; Dakota Garcia, 338; Joey Stanton, 326.
High Series Girls: Sydnee Colley, 456; Kaycee Colley, 365; Celeste Garcia, 251.
High Average Boys: Pedro Canales, 165.
High Average Girls: Sydnee Colley, 156.
Lower Valley Scratch
Team Leader: Morrow Show Pigs, 96.5-53.5.
High Series Men: Rob Rice, 932 (201) (258) (228) (245); Brad Morrow, 839 (202) (234) (205); Joaquin Lopez, 867 (224) (224).
High Series Women: Stephanie Luke, 867 (219) (214) (243); Stacee Isaac, 783 (243); Gena Stephenson, 691.
High Average Men: Rob Rice, 215.
High Average Women: Stephanie Luke 192.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.