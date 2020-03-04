Week of Feb. 25, 2020
Sunny Valley Mixed Winter 2020
Team Leader: Tickle Fuzzies 21.5-6.5.
High Series Men: Ricky Flett, 557 (213) (211); Tim Shipley, 532; Dylan Clampitt, 517 (202).
High Series Women: Ellen Curtiss, 535; Valerie Yarnell, 443; Julie Walker, 424.
High Average Men: Ricky Flett, 173.
High Average Women: Ellen Curtiss, 163.
Super Bowl
Team Leader: Papa Dave’s Woodworking 41-9.
High Series Men: Rob Rice, 728 (227) (256) (245); Cody Huth, 683 (244) (221) (228); Owen Burton, 636 (224) (200) (212).
High Series Women: Stephanie Luke, 627 (246) (222); Ellen Curtiss, 483; Aundrea Alderman, 478.
High Average Men: Rob Rice, 214.
High Average Women: Stephanie Luke, 182.
Coffee Trio
Team Leader: Hail Mary, 23-5.
High Series Women: Sharon Ewart, 480; Sharon Schinkleshock, 459; Sue Rice, 455.
High Average Women: Sue Rice, 163.
Commercial Winter 2020
Team Leader: TBS, 23-2.
High Series Men: Brett Kunert, 721 (242) (235) (244); Brad Morrow, 651 (206) (221) (224); Tanner Schaneman, 629 (202) (236).
High Series Men: Brad Morrow, 217.
Valley Lanes Jr.’s Winter 2020
Team Leader: Double Stuffed Oreo’s, 22-10.
High Series Boys: Reicher Bussert, 513 (211); Ryan Noel, 430; Nico Canales, 386.
High Series Girls: Sydnee Colley, 548 (204); Kaycee Colley, 382; Liliana Munoz, 269.
High Average Boys: Pedro Canales, 170.
High Average Girls: Sydnee Colley, 158.
Lower Valley Scratch
Team Leader: 2 Poles & A Hole 58-42.
High Series Men: Owen Burton, 856 (225) (223); Rob Rice, 836 (226) (223); Shane Huth, 824 (243) (226).
High Series Women: Stephanie Luke, 771 (227); Gena Stephenson, 687; Stacee Isaac, 630.
High Average Men: Rob Rice, 214.
High Average Women: Stephanie Luke 192.
