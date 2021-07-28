SUMMER SUPERBOWL — July 21, 2021
HIGH MENS SERIES – Isiah Ellenwood, 598; Tanner Schaneman, 546; Brett Kunert, 534 / HIGH MENS AVERAGES – Rob Rice, 192; Tanner Schaneman, 184.13; Chuck Carl, 171.29 / HIGH WOMENS SERIES – Stephanie Luke, 580; Donna Lallashute, 456; Sue Rice, 418 / HIGH WOMENS AVERAGES – Stephanie Luke, 176.42; Ellen Curtiss, 149.91; Donna Lallashute, 143.83
SUMMER JR. ADULT — July 22, 2021
HIGH MENS SERIES – Chuck Curtiss, 592; Chris Kitzke, 461; Matt Kitzke, 375 / HIGH WOMENS SERIES – Ellen Curtiss, 572; Linda Lenberg, 470; Sarah Kitzke, 445; Trisha Murray, 408; Trina Garcia, 386; Keri Owens, 324; Briann Underwood, 295 / HIGH BOYS SERIES – Devlon Kitzke, 605; Josiah Baze, 550; Damion Kitzke, 520; Chris Kitzke Jr., 494; Tommy Kitzke, 410; Connor Duran, 352; Dekan Kitzke, 319 / HIGH GIRLS SERIES – Celeste Garcia, 361; Pursche Vigil, 225
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.