Week 17- 12/30/19
Valley Lanes
Top team- 2 Poles and a Hole, 113 points won, points loss 62.
Scratch Game Teams
Compadres, 647, Valley Lanes and Casino, 645, Pac-Vac, 612.
Scratch Series Teams
Compadres, 2335, Pac-vac, 2227, Valley Lanes and Casino, 2213.
Scratch Game
Men – Rob Rice,289, Shane Huth, 279, Tanner Schaneman, 242.
Women – Stacee Isaac, 245, Gena Stephenson, 233, Cheyenne Bird, 200.
Scratch Series
Men – Shane Huth, 942, Rob Rice, 847, Tanner Schaneman, 830.
Women – Stacee Isaac, 821, Gena Stephenson , 756, Steph Luke, 728.
Weekly game over average
Mens – Shane Huth, 81, Rob Rice, 74, Joaquin Lopez, 57.
Womens – Stacee Isaac, 68, Gena Stephenson, 57, Cheyenne Bird, 55.
Weekly series over average
Mens – Shane Huth, 150, Joaquin Lopez, 112, Dan Brown, 79.
Womens – Stacee Isaac, 113, Anna Gomez, 98, Gene Stephenson, 52.
