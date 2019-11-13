PASCO — Lower Valley prep runners competed in mild weather Saturday, Nov. 9 during the State Cross Country meets on the Sun Willows Golf Course.
Sunnyside High School junior Reid Weaver finished the field in 94th place in the State 4A field of runners with a time of 16:37.20, just a few seconds slower than his district qualifying time.
In 1B2B competition Bickleton freshman Luke Binet in 62nd place with a final time of 17:52.60.
Granger High School cross country runners Carlos Perez, and Brian Cortez who qualified for the State Cross Country in the 1A division, according to Granger Athletic Director David Pearson, who said “…they didn’t do as well as they wanted.”
A sophomore Perez, finished in 67th place with a time of 17:31.00 and freshman Cortez, finished in 110th place with a time of 18:07.20.
“But they are both young, and if they choose to continue, they will do much better next year,” Pearson predicted.
