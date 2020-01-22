SUNNYSIDE — When Brent Maldonado, wearing the home white No. 11 jersey with red lettering, encased in black outline splashed down a three pointer for the game’s first bucket, his coaches knew he was gaining confidence, but they had no idea the freshman was on his way to scoring 24 points in the 90-74 win over Eisenhower on Saturday, Jan. 18.
“He’s a tremendous player… I’ve been watching him get a little more confidence as the season progresses. And since his confidence was so high tonight, I thought I would leave him out there,” coach Bruce Siebol enthusiastically stated as the locker room was buzzing about Maldonado’s breakout performance.
The normally reserved guard discovered his on court swagger after ripping the net on two consecutive three-point field goals to start off the second quarter and key a 9-0 spurt. “I think he showed that he can play at the 4A level. I never had any doubts that he couldn’t,” Siebol declared.
The young Grizzlies led 26-14 and their offense appeared to have found another perimeter threat to compliment the junior scoring tandem of Ethan Copeland and Daniel Singleterry. Sophomore Logan Rodriquez is another versatile scorer who can make big game shots.
Copeland led all scorers with 36 points, junior Sergio Navarro added 8, Rodriguez 6, sophomore Devin Escamilla 5, Singleterry 4, junior Isaiah Isquierdo 3 and freshman Ricardo Salinas 2.
“My role is to do the best I can for the team and contribute,” Maldonado humbly acknowledged as he tried to explain his coming of age varsity experience. “I felt stronger, I just had confidence and kept shooting.”
Sunnyside (3-3 in Big 9 and 5-9 overall) led wire to wire as Eisenhower (0-6, 1-12) would only get as close as 34-30 after they scored the third quarter’s first field goal. The Grizzlies immediately responded with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes in route to a 56-point second half.
In the first half of league play they’re undefeated at home. The team is thrilled with the way they’ve been playing and are determined on securing a solid spot for district playoffs coach said. “Over the past three weeks, we’ve seen a lot of improvement in this team. I’m really happy with them!”
The Grizzlies will host West Valley on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m., and look to rebound from an earlier 69-37 road loss on Saturday, Dec. 14.
On Saturday, the team travels to Moses Lake for a 7 p.m. rematch. The Chiefs lost 75-59 at Sunnyside on Friday, Dec. 20.
