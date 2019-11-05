OLYMPIA — Fluorescent pink is the new orange for hunters in Washington State.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission recently adopted rules to implement the legislation, which allows hunters to wear fluorescent hunter pink, fluorescent hunter orange, or both.
“Hunters must follow the same requirements as hunter orange if they wear hunter pink,” said David Whipple, WDFW hunter education division manager. “If you hunt during a season that requires visible clothing, you’re required to wear a minimum of 400 square inches above the waist that is visible from all sides.”
A hat, by itself, does not meet the requirement. Hunters may wear fluorescent hunter orange and fluorescent hunter pink on different garments or the same garment. As with hunter orange, a camouflage hunter pink pattern is legal as long as it is fluorescent.
Since WDFW began requiring hunters to wear hunter orange, as well as pass a hunter education class, hunting incidents have declined significantly in Washington.
Hunters wishing to learn more, can go to: wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements or by calling 360-902-2349.
