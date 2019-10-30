EASTERN WASHINGTON — Washington State whitetail and mule deer season 2019, was a successful wrap for area hunters when the season closed on Oct. 22.
The annual hunting season is designated for whitetail, blacktail and mule deer hunters.
Sunnyside residents, Jesse Gonzalez Sr., and son, Jesse Jr., along with Senior’s father-in-law, Tom Navarro Sr., also of Sunnyside, were thrice successful with three bucks.
Toppenish resident, Cesar Cienfuegos’ opening day was met with triumph, as he took down a 5x4 buck in the Wenas Wildlife Area.
Brayden Farnsworth of Prosser also met with success with his first ever buck, a 4x4 was taken down near Pomeroy, Wash.
Jazzel Tovar of Grandview, shot her first ever 6-point whitetail buck opening morning of modern firearm season on Oct. 12, just outside of Waitsburg, Wash.
