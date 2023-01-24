Wapato High School has announced that one of their student athletes will be signing a letter of intent today, Tuesday, Jan. 24 to wrestle at the college level. Her signing takes place at 3 p.m. in the Wapato High School Commons.

Lexie Garza has made a name for herself on the mat since her freshman year, when she took home 29 wins and only seven losses. She also took 1st place at Districts, 2nd at Regionals, and 7th at State, all during her freshman year.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

