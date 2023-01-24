Wapato High School has announced that one of their student athletes will be signing a letter of intent today, Tuesday, Jan. 24 to wrestle at the college level. Her signing takes place at 3 p.m. in the Wapato High School Commons.
Lexie Garza has made a name for herself on the mat since her freshman year, when she took home 29 wins and only seven losses. She also took 1st place at Districts, 2nd at Regionals, and 7th at State, all during her freshman year.
Garza claimed 27 wins and three losses during her sophomore year, and took home first place at the district tournament.
During her junior year, Garza saw 30 wins and two losses, and a first place spot at both Districts and Regionals. Garza took third place at State.
Currently during her senior year, Garza holds 26 wins and just one loss.
Garza will be signing a letter of intent to wrestle for the Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers in La Grande, Oregon.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
