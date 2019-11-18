Congratulations to the two sets of winners claiming prizes this week for their astute football game forecasting skills.
There were eight perfect predictions cast and then a tie for the first-place tiebreaker. Ultimately Titus Hazzard and Eric Rounds, both of Sunnyside, went 10 for 10 and picked the score of 50 for the tiebreaker. In a second-place tie, Ryker Hazzard and David Golden also both of Sunnyside scored 10 of 10 and tied, coming second closest to the tie-breaking score with 59 points predicted.
Congratulations to all four winners!
Titus Hazzard and Eric Rounds will each receive (split) the $25 first place prize and Ryker Hazzard and David Golden will each receive a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The twelfth round of the contest is included in today’s Sunnyside Sun and another $50 is again, on the line for the final week of play.
This week’s Sunnyside Sun staff forecaster winners were clear with Ozzie Medina, first, and Job Wise in second place.
Entry deadline each week, for the remaining one week, is Friday at 5 p.m. A complete listing of contest rules is included with the accompanying entry blank.
