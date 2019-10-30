It took a tiebreaker to determine first and second place in the Sunnyside Sun’s Week 8 Football Forecast game over the weekend. Isaac Briones ultimately took first over Gilbert Briones with a tiebreaker score of 35. Both Briones correctly predicted 10 of the 11 games.
Congratulations to both winners!
Isaac Briones will receive the $50 first place prize and Gilbert Briones will receive a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The ninth round of the contest is included in today’s Sunnyside Sun and another $50 is again, on the line for next top week’s winner.
This week’s Sunnyside Sun staff forecaster winners were clear with Ozzie Medina, first, and Deb Brumley, second.
Entry deadline each week, for the remaining 4 weeks, is Friday at 5 p.m.
