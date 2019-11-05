It again took a tiebreaker to determine first and second place in the Sunnyside Sun’s Week 9 Football Forecast game over the weekend. Tyler Weber of The Dalles, Oregon ultimately took first over Richard Leyendekker with a tiebreaker score of 35. Both winners correctly predicted 9 of the 11 games.
Congratulations to both winners.
Weber will receive the $50 first place prize and Leyendekker will receive a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The tenth round of the contest is included in today’s Sunnyside Sun and another $50 is again, on the line for next top week’s winner.
This week’s Sunnyside Sun staff forecaster winners were Job Wise, first with nine correct predictions and Patrick Shelby, second, with eight. Congrats to staff winners as well.
Entry deadline each week, for the remaining 4 weeks, is Friday at 4 p.m. A complete listing of contest rules is included with the accompanying entry blank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.