The return of Sunnyside High School’s winter season sports in late May, another healthy reminder about the importance of making up for time lost while competing together as a team, was the winning theme set in motion on the basketball court Saturday evening.
“It feels good to be able to play. Very grateful and very blessed to be able to get the opportunity to play. In a year like this, there’s a lot of uncertainty and you’ve got to make the best of it,” Daniel Singleterry expressed in the locker room following the game.
Led by Grizzly seniors Isaiah Isquierdo and Singleterry, the boys’ varsity squad began the home opener against West Valley by missing their first three field goals and committing three turnovers as the Rams went on a 13-0 run.
“They were gamers: they came out and played hard. We missed a lot of, like, easy shots in the first few minutes that they would normally knock down. And that’s usually a case of nerves and getting excited,” Head Coach Bruce Siebol said after the 58-44 loss.
The team’s sluggish start received a shot in the arm when SHS junior Devin Escamilla banked in a three-pointer to end the 4:45 scoring drought and triggered an 11-4 run of their own to finish the first quarter trailing by four points, 15-11.
SHS sophomore Brent Maldonado knocked down a three-point field goal to open the second quarter scoring and the Grizzlies had cut the Rams’ lead down to one point at 15-14.
West Valley junior wing player Hunter Schlepp answered right back when he completed the and one three-point scoring opportunity to push the lead to four at 18-14. The Rams’ length and overall defensive toughness which resembled last year’s team, slowed down Sunnyside’s offense and its ability to get up and down court for some easier fast break points.
The Rams proceeded to score the next nine points and built a 27-14 lead before Singleterry knocked down two free throws with 3:08 remaining before halftime.
A three-point bucket by sophomore Brent Maldonado and Escamilla’s and one with :49 remaining in the quarter, triggered a 6-2 spurt and provided the home team with a confident lift going into the intermission, trailing 29-22.
“I want them to have fun, enjoy each other, love one another and just to play ball,” coach conveyed. His two seniors have been a joy to coach and the one week of practice they’ve had has been a blast, he said. “They’re a great bunch of kids!”
Halfway through the third quarter and after a layup by Escamilla, West Valley sophomore Aden Mata dunked on a baseline alley-oop to extend their lead to 40-26. With 3:12 left in the quarter, Escamilla fouled Rams’ junior Jackson Cluff on a layup attempt and in the process, hurt his left knee and was taken into the locker room. Cluff sank both free throws.
Sunnyside was held to five points in the quarter and the Rams led 42-27. Singleterry had a team high 16 points, Maldonado 12, and Escamilla 10.
Escamilla returned to the Grizzly bench on crutches with his knee wrapped in ice about two-minutes gone by in the final quarter. He watched the Grizzlies go on an 8-2 run to climb back into the game.
They cut the lead to single digits 35-44 before a Rams’ three pointer bumped it back up to 12 with about 5 minutes left.
Singleterry’s layup and Maldonado’s two free throws cut the Rams lead to eight points, 47-39. SHS junior Alex Lopez was fouled battling for an offensive rebound and was sent to the free throw line for a one and one with 3:12. His free throw missed the mark and West Valley secured the defensive board.
“We had our chances tonight. We closed in on them a couple of times and we just couldn’t close the door,” Siebol acknowledged.
The visitors regained control of the final stretch run with a 7-0 run over the next 2:04 to quell the Grizzlies comeback.
“We definitely need to get that game out of our system and just focus on the next one. Learn from it, take what we need to take from it, and just move on,” Singleterry voiced.”
